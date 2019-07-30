St. Peter detective featured on “Wear the Badge” series

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter Police Detective is one of the officers featured in a statewide video series called Wear the Badge.
Detective Matt Grochow was followed by cameras for a day, watching him do everything from narcotics investigations to forensic investigations.
Wear the Badge is put on by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association to garner interest in the profession, shine a more positive light on police officers and really show what officers do on day to day business.
“I think a lot of people will watch the news and maybe from watching the news they don’t have a very positive perspective that are happening in the community. This just gives us another side of things that people in law enforcement can do on day to day activities.”
If you want to watch Detective Grochow’s episode, go to the Wear the Badge website or click on the video below.
