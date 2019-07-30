St. Peter detective featured on “Wear the Badge” series

Matt Grochow, a St. Peter Police Detective, is one of the officers featured in a statewide video series called Wear the Badge. (Source: Wear The Badge on Facebook)
By Ryan Sjoberg | July 30, 2019 at 5:48 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 5:50 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter Police Detective is one of the officers featured in a statewide video series called Wear the Badge.

Detective Matt Grochow was followed by cameras for a day, watching him do everything from narcotics investigations to forensic investigations.

Wear the Badge is put on by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association to garner interest in the profession, shine a more positive light on police officers and really show what officers do on day to day business.

“I think a lot of people will watch the news and maybe from watching the news they don’t have a very positive perspective that are happening in the community. This just gives us another side of things that people in law enforcement can do on day to day activities.”

If you want to watch Detective Grochow’s episode, go to the Wear the Badge website or click on the video below.

Detective Matt Grochow was raised in St. Peter where he has served as a police officer for more than 25 years. See how his unique perspective and the relationships he has built helps him in his day to day work. Thanks, Saint Peter Police Department!

