St. Peter Pavilion nearing completion

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Pavilion is nearing completion at Minnesota Square Park.
This will be the third pavilion at the park.
The first was constructed in the 1930s before being torn down and replaced in the 80s.
The second pavilion stood for almost 40 years. The hope is that this one stands much longer.
“This whole structure is unique. Personally I’ll probably never have the honor of building another one. You don’t see this too often so all the little details are unique and that’s something new, a challenge that you don’t get on every project that’s just a huge warehouse or something like that. It’s been fun," said Project Superintendent Tim Clebo.
The crew has floors, siding, some roofing, decorative metal brackets and landscaping left.
The pavilion is supposed to be done in time for Rock Bend Folk Festival at the beginning of September.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.