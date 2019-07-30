Tell Your Story: creative writing workshop authors share their published work

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This summer, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held an innovative creative writing workshop series entitled Tell Your Story, for adults with developmental disabilities.
Now, their work has been included in a published book. It’s a compilation of work written by all of the authors in this class.
They celebrated the book’s launch with a special reading by those authors.
“My sister is smart and always took care of me. She can be pushy, but I still love her. We had our ups and downs but we always made up and apologized.”
“They’ve been working for the last five weeks this summer and working on different writing classes and each week is a different type of writing, so they do fiction, nonfiction, poetry, journalism things like that," librarian with the Waseca Public Library Afton Finley said.
“When I die I would like to be reborn as a beautiful Siberian tiger because they are very beautiful and they are one of the rarest animals on the planet."
“We keep working them up and getting them excited every class time and they’ve been practicing, practicing reading in front of an audience so they’re very excited about it and it’s just a great way to celebrate their success," Finley added.
"I love the song 'Isn't She Lovely' and the song 'Superstition'. His music makes me want to move even with sore legs, he is blind and did some great music. I have CP and I can be as unbelievable as he is."
The Waseca Public Library plans on doing more sessions this fall, winter and next spring or summer. This series is made possible through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
