The city of Henderson submits bond request to improve area bridge

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Henderson submitted a bonding request to improve the bridge leading into highway 93 from US 169 to the area.
In early June local officials met which led to the city of Henderson submitting the bonding bill in support of hwy 93.
“We came out with about a 20 million project which would raise hwy 93... and do some work with our levee to get that as a permanent solution during any kind of flood event," city administrator Lon Berberich said.
There is already a plan in place to work on Highway 93 in 2022, but this request would expand the project into a full–scale improvement project to raise the highway 8 to 10 feet.
The next step is for the bonding bill application to get on the legislative tour.
