Detours expected, multiple roads in North Mankato closed Wednesday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple roads in North Mankato will be closed Wednesday due to seal coating.
North Mankato City crews will be sealcoating Belgrade Avenue from Lee Boulevard to Range Street starting at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is part of yearly maintenance.
Staff will be setting no parking and detour signage.
Later in the morning, North Mankato City crews will be closing Lee Boulevard from Lor Ray to Lookout Drive, requiring a closure of Lee Hill from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Staff will be setting detour signage and will be directing traffic during the closure.
