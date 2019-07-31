Emerald Ash Borer found in Nobles County

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is placing Nobles County nuder and emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer (EAB) was found in the city of Worthington.
Since this is the first time EAB has been identified in Nobles County, the Department of Agriculture will be enacting the emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. This will reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
A total of 19 Minnesota counties, including Nobles County, are now under a full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of this highly destructive tree pest.
“Many of our recent emerald ash borer finds have been along major roadways, such as this find along Interstate 90 in Worthington,” said Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division. “We can see how this insect and other destructive pests are often moved through human assistance. To protect our ash trees, Minnesotans and visitors to our state must continue to be vigilant and obey quarantines limiting the movement of firewood and other ash products around the state.”
Residents of Nobles County are invited to an open house on Wednesday, September 4, regarding the discovery of emerald ash borer in the county. Those attending the open house will have an opportunity to learn more about EAB and local options to deal with the insect and hear how residents can limit the spread of the bug. Experts will be available to answer questions.
The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Nobles County to the state formal quarantine. The MDA will take comments on the proposed formal quarantine through September 25 and proposes to adopt the quarantine on October 1. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs, and hardwood firewood out of the county. The proposed quarantine language can be found at: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Comments can be made at the open house or by contacting: Kimberly Thielen Cremers from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us. You can reach her via fax at (651) 201-6108 and by mail at 625 Robert Street North, St. Paul, MN, 55155.
Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB. The state has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
