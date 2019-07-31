EMT shortage hits Lake Crystal and surrounding areas

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Lake Crystal discusses the shortage of EMT’s at a public meeting on July 30.
The Lake Crystal Ambulance has seen a 43 percent increase in calls between 2016 and 2019 and with only ten active members on the ambulance, scheduling and responding to calls is difficult.
Efforts discussed include continuing current recruiting attempts, hiring a full-time or part-time EMT or ambulance director or make a service agreement with nearby towns.
Alternatives can be difficult to find since the EMT shortage isn't limited to Lake Crystal.
“You know you can take a map and you can throw a dart at that map, any city in our region, it needs help. In Mankato, North Mankato, the big full-time services have the same struggles you see here in Lake Crystal,” said Mark Griffith, executive director for the South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System.
The next step for the city is to work with local government and continue discussions on funding options.
