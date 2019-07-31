Family farming at Rebel Rooster Farm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Becky Harhaj with Rebel Rooster Farm joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share her family’s story and the farm they’ve started in Good Thunder, MN.
Rebel Rooster Farm started three years ago after Becky and her family left the Twin Cities to get away from city life and have better food. That better food includes pasture raised chickens, sauerkraut, and mushrooms. Other products they offer include soap made from goat’s milk, and bee balm made from beeswax.
To learn more check out their website at http://rebelroosterfarm.com/
