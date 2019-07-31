Former NASCAR Driver punches heckler in Jackson

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is caught on camera punching a heckler in the face during an event in Jackson.
It happened last Friday while Stewart signed autographs at the Jackson Motorplex.
TMZ Sports reports a heckler came up to Stewart while he was with fans, cursed at him and accused him of purposely bailing out of a race he participated in earlier that day.
Stewart can be seen exchanging words with the heckler before running up and punching him.
The two were separated immediately after the incident and police tell TMZ Sports they were not called to the scene.
Stewart retired from NASCAR following the 2016 season.
He is set to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.