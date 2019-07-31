Minnesota Farmers Union holds sessions on renewable energy education

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Farmers Union hosted Renewable Energy Sessions around the state and today they visited a farm near Kasota utilizing solar energy.
The sessions focus on wind and solar energy and how farmers can use these outlets to make or save a buck.
The Renewable Energy Sessions are in their third year following the push for renewable energy in Minnesota.
“It’s definitely educational, it’s also another opportunity to have another source of income for their farms, which, in this time of hard economics for farmers, is really needed, so it’s an opportunity to educate them a lot on the systems and what’s possible and connect them to the resources as well,” said Minnesota Farmers Union director of programming, Michelle Medina.
To learn more about renewable energy opportunities in Minnesota, a link to the “Farmers’ Guide to Solar and Wind Energy in Minnesota” provided by the Minnesota Farmers Union and the Farmers’ Legal Action Group, is attached here.
