Blue Earth County lifts No Wake Restriction for 4 lakes, effective immediately

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the “Slow, No Wake" restriction for the following lakes in Blue Earth County:
- Lake George
- Ballantyne Lake
- Duck Lake
- Madison Lake
All water traffic may resume as normal.
The restriction had been put in place due to abnormally high water levels on these lakes due to recent rain which had submerged docks and created shoreline erosion concerns.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor lake levels on a continual basis for the safety of those on the lakes.
