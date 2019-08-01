Brown County announces Law Enforcement Scholarship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Sheriff’s office has announced a new scholarship fund for students pursuing higher education in law enforcement.
MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund which will award of up to 15 scholarships for this year, each totaling $600.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by December 28th of the same year. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
- Mandated POST Skills Program
- In their second year of a two year law enforcement program.
- In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program.
In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two year program or two years of a four year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org .
