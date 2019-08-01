Buffalo Lake trucking company expands, adds jobs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Buffalo Lake based trucking company is adding jobs after acquiring another company.
Kottke Trucking purchased Florida-based Wayne Fellows.
Kottke will add 43 truck drivers and 22 non–driving positions in accounting, warehouse, dispatch and shop.
Kottke will continue to maintain operations in the Buffalo Lake and Eagan, as well as three terminals in Florida. This is Kottke Trucking’s second acquisition in the past three years.
Kottke Trucking, Inc. is a third–generation interstate hauler that focuses on refrigerated and dry van transportation.
Kottke has been in operation since 1938 and currently operates over 200 semi–tractors.
