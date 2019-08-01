Crystal Valley Co-op to move headquarters to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crystal Valley announcing plans to move their main office to Mankato.
According to a release, the company will move into the building currently occupied by Eide Bailly at 1911 Excel Drive in the Eastwood Industrial Center. Crystal Valley says they’ll move to Mankato once Eide Bailly relocates to their new downtown Mankato office later this year.
After two mergers in the early 2000s, Crystal Valley says they more than doubled their main office building in Lake Crystal with an expansion in 2009. Continued growth over the last ten years, along with another merger, again resulted in a shortage of office space.
Crystal Valley says they are currently working on the sale of their Lake Crystal building for utilization as a daycare and child learning center.
The company currently employs 250 full-time employees across 14 locations.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.