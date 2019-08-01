GoFundMe created for boy, 11, that drowned in Blue Earth River

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Blue Earth River Saturday.
Denilson Funes De Leon was swimming with friends and family at Rapidan County Park when he was pulled into deeper water by the current.
His body was recovered Monday after an intensive search that included over eight different agencies.
The family is asking for donations to help cover the cost to send his body to Guatemala for burial.
