GoFundMe created for boy, 11, that drowned in Blue Earth River

GoFundMe created for boy, 11, that drowned in Blue Earth River
A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of Denilson Funes De Leon, the 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Blue Earth River Saturday. (Source: AP)
By KEYC Online Staff | July 31, 2019 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 10:06 PM

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Blue Earth River Saturday.

Denilson Funes De Leon was swimming with friends and family at Rapidan County Park when he was pulled into deeper water by the current.

His body was recovered Monday after an intensive search that included over eight different agencies.

[ RELATED: Body of missing Madelia boy, 11, recovered in Blue Earth River ]

The family is asking for donations to help cover the cost to send his body to Guatemala for burial.

Follow this link if you would like to make a contribution.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.