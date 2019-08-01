Hands Free Law to be enforced Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A reminder to Minnesota motorists to keep your hands off your cellphone while driving.
A new state law takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday that bans drivers from talking on the phone, unless they are using a hands-free device.
A first offense will cost $130.
The fine jumps to over $300 for subsequent violations.
Drivers can still operate a cellphone by voice commands or single-touch activation as long as they’re not holding the phone.
Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference today reminding motorists about the purpose and enforcement of the new law.
You can listen to the press conference in full below.
