Hands Free Law to be enforced Thursday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A reminder to Minnesota motorists to keep your hands off your cellphone while driving.

A new state law takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday that bans drivers from talking on the phone, unless they are using a hands-free device.

A first offense will cost $130.

The fine jumps to over $300 for subsequent violations.

Drivers can still operate a cellphone by voice commands or single-touch activation as long as they’re not holding the phone.

Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference today reminding motorists about the purpose and enforcement of the new law.

