Hands-free law officially takes effect in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The hands–free law was assigned by the governor in April. Since then, officials say, there has been a push on education and spreading the word.
Now, it's a different story.
“Starting today, August 1, there is no grace period with enforcement. What that means is, today troopers, officers, deputies, out there are out there enforcing this law,” Captain Jeremy Geiger said.
Minnesota joins 15 other states with active Hands–Free laws.
According to the National Safety Council and Insurance Federation, 12 of those 15 states have seen decreased traffic fatalities by an average of 15 percent.
“On the fatal crash side of things, what that means for the state of Minnesota is, 40 less deaths on our highways each and every year,” Capt. Geiger said.
Under this law, you can make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts, and get directions only by using voice commands or single–touch activation.
With that, holding a phone in any fashion is prohibited.
Here are some options from Captain Jeremy Geiger to drive and talk legally.
"What you do is pair your phone to this and leave that phone down and you can use the one touch with this aftermarket Bluetooth technology. Another option is using just a very inexpensive hand–free vent mount,” Capt. Geiger said.
This law also applies to smart watches.
Not abiding by this law is costly – the first ticket is $50 plus court fees and the second exceeds $300.
For more information, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/hands-free/Pages/default.aspx.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.