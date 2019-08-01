Heart and Soil Community Garden, blossoming despite the weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The only community garden on city land in Mankato land near Stoltzman Park had a slow start with the weather, but now produce is growing and flowers are blooming.
Heart and Soil Community Garden started four years ago and now has 20 gardeners growing produce and tending to their plants.
“Two people really got it started and then they moved to Oregon last summer and asked if we would takeover being coordinators, so it’s basically the first year and this year was doing a lot of building, getting the gardens up and going and recruiting members,” said garden coordinator Judith Luebke.
The diverse group of gardeners pay a fee at the beginning of the summer and care for their plot throughout the season.
“We’ve got older gardeners like my husband and I who have gardened most of our lives. We have some that it’s their first time they’ve ever had a garden, some college students, some graduate students, some families, ” said Luebke.
One first–year gardener is trying something new and gaining more than fresh produce.
“It’s a lot of fun, I’m really glad I joined. I don’t have space to garden at home so this is perfect, it’s even better to do it with the community so I’ve gotten to know a lot more people,” said gardener Tacie Schwartz.
Despite the difficult weather, the Schwartz’s garden is growing.
“We’re growing beets for our first time. I don’t know how well they’re doing, but we’re giving it a shot and tomatoes and actually this garden is better than any garden I’ve had before, we’re going to have so many tomatoes and cucumbers,” said Schwartz.
Right now the garden is full, but for more information, garden coordinators say it’s best to catch them at the site on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.