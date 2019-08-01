Iowa man rescued after being buried by sand in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fariabult County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Iowa man was buried under sand, dirt and rocks at the Croell, Inc. concrete batch plant Wednesday.
Thirty-two year-old Dustin David Rosel of New Hampton, Iowa, was attempting to free a plugged spout when he was buried by the sand mixture.
Rosel had been unearthed by coworkers prior to the arrival of the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.
He was airlifted from the scene by the Mayo 3 Flight Crew. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The Blue Earth Fire Department and United Hospital District Ambulance service assisted at the scene.
