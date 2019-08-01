Man sentenced for abandoning child, 5, in woods as punishment

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local man is sentenced to up to a month in jail for leaving his 5-year-old son alone in the woods as punishment.
Thirty-two year-old Gregory Allan Wilson was sentenced Tuesday in Nicollet County for gross misdemeanor child neglect.
He pleaded guilty in May and additional charges of domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child were dismissed.
Wilson’s girlfriend, 43 year-old Lynda Ruth Michel, pleaded guilty Tuesday to gross misdemeanor child neglect as well.
She will be sentenced in October.
Authorities say Wilson and Michel abandoned the boy in a wooded area south of St. Peter last summer as punishment for wetting himself.
When the couple returned, the boy was gone.
A passer-by found the boy walking along a highway.
