Mankato East student selected to All-State Choir

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Choir is one of those extracurricular activities that not many know about unless you are a participant.
Alexander Maclean, an incoming senior at Mankato East, has been selected to All-State Choir next year.
This is the equivalent to participating in the state tournament for sports, but in choir.
“Basically what you have to do is you have to pick out a solo for your vocal range and record that,"Maclean explained. “Then you have to record a song that everyone has to do. Then the directors send them in and then if you’re selected they let the director know.”
Maclean says his favorite part about his whole choir experience through school is meeting all his closest friends.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.