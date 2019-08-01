Minnesota New Country School celebrating 25 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - David Rice with Minnesota New Country School joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their 25th anniversary. To celebrate, the school will be hosting a reunion in Henderson, MN.
The reunion will be at Bender Park from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Former students will be providing entertainment and food.
The Minnesota New Country School is a small charter school that offers a unique education where there are no classrooms and students have individual course work and projects.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.