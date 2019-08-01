Minnesota Veterans For Cannabis to host cannabis town hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An educational cannabis town hall is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Loose Moose.
Hosting the event will be the Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis.
Discussion will be aimed at both medical and legal marijuana use, how they intersect, how legalization affects various medical programs and all of the patients who benefit from the plant.
Illinois recently passed laws for recreational use, becoming the 11th state plus the District of Columbia to do so.
33 states including Minnesota have legalized medical cannabis.
This event is free and open to the public.
