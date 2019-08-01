Minnesota Pollution Control Agency hosts river quality open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recently completed several water quality studies on rivers and watersheds in southern Minnesota, and now they’re looking for the public’s input.
Studies covered the Watonwan River watershed, the Minnesota River including the middle and lower portion, as well the greater Blue Earth River. Notable water quality problems include river segments impaired by bacteria and sediment, as well as 50 lakes with nutrient levels high enough to cause algae. Some improvement was observed but the biggest issue is the amount of water going into the system.
“Everyone has a role in this. Everyone from the farmers who could do cover crops, reduce tillage, to the landowner in town who can make sure that when they clean their driveway they sweep it off instead of hosing it down the drain. All this water and all this sediment all goes to the river someway form or another," South Regional Manager for the Watershed Division of the MPCA Wanye Cords said.
