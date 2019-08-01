Region 9 and Sleepy Eye awarded grant initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Region Nine is awarded a $200,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation.
The grant will be put into a two year project, which will work with two different communities starting with the city of Sleepy Eye.
Representatives say, Sleepy Eye was chosen for reasons including its strong and supportive school district and Economic Development Administration (EDA) along with its diverse population.
"Sleepy Eye is a fantastic community, because of the vibrancy and their changing demographics, but as well as the partnerships like the school district, community education, and especially the EDA at the city level."
Bukata Hayes from Greater Mankato Growth says this grant allows for site–based efforts to be made, but will rely heavily on the involvement of the community.
“So in Sleepy Eye that’s one of the first things we will do, we’ll ask community member who are a part of this effort. ‘What do you want to see changed?’ ‘How can Sleepy Eye become more equitable?’... The program will be catered to reach that end and so our hope is that as we begin to work in Sleepy Eye is that we see community member of all colors, breeds and races connected,” Hayes said.
Region 9 was one of 10 selected recipients in a pool of 200.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.