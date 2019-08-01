Rockin’ on the Hill has been rescheduled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rockin’ on the Hill, originally planned for July 20 but rescheduled due to inclement weather, has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9 on Good Counsel Hill in Mankato.
The event will include music from The White Keys and Pop ROCKS.
Rockin’ on the Hill is a high-energy, live music show with multiple costume changes, every genre of hit music and special effects all mashed up and delivered in a night of entertainment.
Food trucks including Lola’s, Pizzeria 201, On Every Corner, Grandpa’s Concessions and Frozen Yogurt Creations will be offering food and drink during the event.
The Mankato Brewery will also be serving their popular lemonade rhubarb beer exclusively for Rockin’ on the Hill.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chair or blankets for their comfort.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with The White Keys taking the stage at 5:30 and Pop ROCKS at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at any Mankato Hy-Vee or Cub Foods locations or online at Rockin’ on the Hill’s website.
For more information, visit Rockin’ on the Hill’s website.
