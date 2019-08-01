Runners enjoy Happy Hour every Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Happy Hour runners are back at it.
Runners are invited to meet every Wednesday night around 6 p.m. in front of The 507 in downtown Mankato. From there the group will run for about 30-40 minutes throughout downtown and out along the Red Jacket Trail. Back at The 507, the bar will extend their happy hour specials for the runners, buy one get one for 99 cents for drinks and apps.
“We can always use more runners. We’re always excited to welcome new people and all paces and abilities are welcome. Everyone from walkers to six minute milers are welcome," Mankato Happy Hour Runners coordinator Logan Campa said.
To join the group, follow Mankato Happy Hour Runners on Instagram or Facebook or just show up outside the 507 at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.