Throwback Thursday and more with the Blue Earth County Historical Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 Midday to look back on local history for this month’s “Throwback Thursday.” They’re also announcing new events at the history center.
On this day in 1962, “crazy days” started at Brett’s Department Store.
The history center will have its own crazy days sale will be held Saturday, August 10.
Also on August 24th, the center will host “The Shady Lady Speakeasy” at the historical center alongside the release of The Mankato Brewery’s new beer.
To learn more about events at the Blue Earth County Historical Society check their Facebook page or at https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/
