After years of planning, Waseca County Veterans Memorial is close to completion

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The excitement is building in Waseca.
“There has been a lot of traffic on these grounds the past two days since these big tablets went up and that feels really good,” said Jill Stagman of the Veterans Memorial Committee.
For good reason.
The Waseca County Veterans Memorial is about a month away from completion, the realization of an idea that began nearly 10 years ago.
“There was a lot of planning, years and years of meetings and finally getting some things in place it feels good to see it finally here,” Stagman added.
The memorial features six tablets with names of post-Civil War, honorably discharged Waseca County Veterans, as well as three stones in the front that feature all six military branches and are pretty good at catching the eye.
“I really like these three. They are just majestic, the brass shines in the sun and the flags behind them. It looks really good,” Stagman continued.
“My favorite part is what we call the monument which is the three stones in the front," said United States Navy Veteran Kent Schultz. "Just the way the light hits them and just the way they are presented. All the branches, six branches, are represented.”
Some families purchase their bricks together so several generations can all be right by one another.
“You see a group of family members through say World War I through the present day and that whole family is there," said United States Army Veteran Gary Bohm. "We know that family, that was a sacrifice for the whole family and I’m proud of their service.”
The memorial is set to be finished in September, just in time for the dedication ceremony where new bricks will be added on September 28th.
If you or a loved one are interested in having your name on the wall, download this form and return it to the Waseca County Veterans Memorial in person or by mail.
Names of both living and deceased veterans will be included on the wall.
