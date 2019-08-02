Commerce Drive to switch traffic Monday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A milestone has been reached on the Commerce Drive Construction Project.
The south side has been paved between Lor Ray Drive and Roe Crest Drive.
Many crews along this stretch are going to be doing restoration work.
That includes filling in dirt behind the curb, preparing for aesthetic features like street lights and pedestrian nodes.
“It’ll be a little more than just an overlay when its done and we’ve got nothing but positive comments from business owners up here," said North Mankato public works director Nate Host. "They are excited for it as well.”
Traffic will be flipped to the south side first thing Monday morning to allow crews to work on the north side of the road.
The section of Commerce Drive between Lor Ray and Roe Crest will be done by the end of August.
Crews will make their way towards Lookout Drive after that.
