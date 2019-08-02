GoFundMe Started to Forgive All School Lunch Debt in District 77

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new GoFundMe campaign aims to eliminate all school lunch debt in District 77 Mankato Area Public Schools.
The goal for the campaign is $110,000, which is the amount of total lunch debt in the district.
The page’s creator says District 77 doesn’t deny students the access to a hot meal if they cannot afford to pay for it or if their family has a debt.
But as the debt accumulates, they say it puts a burden on the nutritional services budget.
Any funds raised will go toward that budget, you can view the page here
