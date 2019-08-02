GoFundMe Started to Forgive All School Lunch Debt in District 77

The goal for the campaign is $110,000, which is the amount of total lunch debt in the district.

By Sean Morawczynski | August 2, 2019 at 8:37 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 8:57 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new GoFundMe campaign aims to eliminate all school lunch debt in District 77 Mankato Area Public Schools.

The goal for the campaign is $110,000, which is the amount of total lunch debt in the district.

The page’s creator says District 77 doesn’t deny students the access to a hot meal if they cannot afford to pay for it or if their family has a debt.

But as the debt accumulates, they say it puts a burden on the nutritional services budget.

Any funds raised will go toward that budget, you can view the page here

