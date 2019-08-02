Gov. Walz secures disaster declaration for Rice, Steele Counties

RICE & STEELE COUNTIES, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for an Administrative Declaration of Disaster for Rice, Steele, Dodge, Goodhue, Mower, and Olmsted Counties Friday.
Gov. Walz submitted a request to the SBA on July 29, requesting the declaration after heavy rainfall and flooding caused damage to Dodge County and its surrounding counties.
As a result of the approval, property owners in these counties will now be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from heavy rainfall events in June and July.
“The communities in and around Dodge County will receive this much-needed support to repair and restore their communities,” said Gov. Walz. “The results of heavy rainfall have been detrimental, and I am proud to have successfully obtained this critical assistance.”
Low-interest disaster loans will be available to property owners for physical damage and economic injury. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be open to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.
The DLOC will be located at Kasson City Hall (401 5th St. SE, Kasson, MN, 55944). More details of their hours of operation can be found in the table below.
