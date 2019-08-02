Greater Mankato Area United Way launches $2,060,000 campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year, Greater Mankato Area United Way set a goal to raise $2,060,000.
The money is allocated to help fund 55 programs amongst 36 agencies, all in effort to improve the basic needs, health and education of the community.
“We’re working really hard in the next three months trying to hit the two–million–sixty, because agencies start needing their funding starting January of 2020,” CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus said.
One of those agencies is the Mankato YMCA.
There are five YMCA programs that rely on that funding.
Executive Director of the Y, John Kind, says they recently sent out a study that received 1,200 responses – most referencing affordability.
“When you talk to anybody, almost about anything about money the words that comes up all the time is affordable. And, what United Way does is makes all the programs that are funded by the United Way at the YMCA, more affordable,” Kind said.
These programs exist within the YMCA to fulfill a need within the Mankato community, just like the mentorship.
“The Greater Mankato Area United Way money that we get for our mentoring programs is critical. The families who are involved in the program don’t pay a fee to be involved in the program. A lot of the families in our program are coming from some tough situations where there might be poverty issues," director of social responsibility and mentor program director Cheryl Hamond said.
There are approximately 8,000 individual contributors aside from corporations that helped reached the 2019 campaign goal.
“It’s wonderful to see what great support we have in our region and from all the different sponsorship that we get, all the different donations that we get from all different people, cause we helped over 51–thousand last year,” Kaus said.
The campaign officially began yesterday and runs through October. For more information on the campaign visit: https://www.mankatounitedway.org/campaign.
