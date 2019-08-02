Indoor vaping restriction now in effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s new indoor vaping restriction went into effect on Wednesday, August 1.
Called the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, the law will subject the use of e-cigarettes and vapes to the same restrictions as regular cigarette smoke.
Some places you can use a vape: outdoors, regardless of distance from building openings, private places like residences and cars, and sleeping rooms of hotels and motels.
Where you cannot vape: bars, restaurants and private clubs, offices and other work spaces, retail stores, public transportation, including taxis, any education facility, arenas and work vehicles, but only if more than one person is present.
Local law enforcement is tasked with ensuring compliance of this new law. They can issue petty misdemeanor citations to individuals who knowingly fail to comply with the law.
