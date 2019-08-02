Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office offers scholarship to students

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason announced the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2019 Thursday.
Sheriff Mason announced that the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund. The MSA, along with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, will award up to 15 - $600 scholarships to students enrolled in one of the following three categories:
- Mandated POST Skills Program,
- In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program; or
- In their third or fourth year of a four year college Criminal Justice Program.
Students who meet this criteria are invited to apply for the scholarship from their local sheriff’s office or online at http://bit.ly/2MxyXfh.
