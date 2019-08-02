Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 hospital nationwide by U.S. News & World Report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-2020 “Best Hospitals” rankings.
In addition to its No. 1 overall ranking, Mayo Clinic in Rochester has more No. 1 rankings in medical specialty areas than any other U.S. medical center.
“Being recognized as the No. 1 health care provider in the nation is a tribute to the incredible work of our staff because it recognizes both our medical expertise as well as our commitment to compassionate, individualized care,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “Each day, we strive to bring hope and healing to our patients.”
Mayo Clinic is ranked No. 1 in five specialty areas:
- Diabetes and Endocrinology
- Ear, Nose and Throat
- Gastroenterology and Gastroenterologic Surgery
- Nephrology
- Urology
“This ranking is an honor, and reflects the dedication of our staff and the quality of care at Mayo Clinic,” says Henry Ting, M.D., chief value officer at Mayo Clinic. “When people come to Mayo Clinic, they receive what Mayo has long been known for: highly integrated, expert, compassionate care for the most serious and complex conditions.”
Mayo Clinic in Rochester is ranked No. 2 in six specialty areas: Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery. The hospital ranks No. 3 in Cancer.
"The consistency of being top ranked nationwide more often than any other hospital is truly a reflection of the thousands of staff who share the same vision of providing the best care for our patients," says Dr. Farrugia.
In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is recognized as high-performing in Congestive Heart Failure and Colon Cancer Surgery.
U.S. News & World Report analyzed data collected from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians to compile its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings.
