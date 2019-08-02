New Ulm Police Department arrest man wanted for murder in St. Paul

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Police Department officers arrested a man wanted for 2nd degree murder Friday.
Shortly before 8 a.m., officers arrested Adeyemi Dean Jr., of St. Paul, at a residence in the city of New Ulm without incident.
Adeyemi Dean Jr. was wanted on a Ramsey County warrant for 2nd degree murder after test results found that his hand prints matched those on a murder weapon that was used to stab Gabrielle Dearing’s body 68 times.
Adeyemi Dean Jr. was transported to the Brown County Jail and will be transported to the Ramsey County Jail.
The New Ulm Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in making this arrest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.