New Ulm Police Department arrest man wanted for murder in St. Paul
Adeyemi Dean, Jr., 25 (DOB 10/13/1993) was charged by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office via warrant Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with one count of intentional second-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing his mother, Gabrielle Dearing, to death inside her North St. Paul home in April 2019. (Courtesy of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 2, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 2:53 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Police Department officers arrested a man wanted for 2nd degree murder Friday.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers arrested Adeyemi Dean Jr., of St. Paul, at a residence in the city of New Ulm without incident.

Adeyemi Dean Jr. was wanted on a Ramsey County warrant for 2nd degree murder after test results found that his hand prints matched those on a murder weapon that was used to stab Gabrielle Dearing’s body 68 times.

Adeyemi Dean Jr. was transported to the Brown County Jail and will be transported to the Ramsey County Jail.

The New Ulm Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in making this arrest.

