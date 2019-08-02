No Wake Restriction reinstated on Lake George

No Wake Restriction reinstated on Lake George
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has reinstated the "No Wake" restriction on Lake George, effective immediately. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 2, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 3:02 PM

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has reinstated the “No Wake” restriction on Lake George, effective immediately.

Following the announcement of the remove of the “No Wake” restriction on four Blue Earth County Lakes Thursday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding the water levels on Lake George. After reassessing the lake level, the determination was made to reinstate the “No Wake” restriction.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.