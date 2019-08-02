No Wake Restriction reinstated on Lake George

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has reinstated the “No Wake” restriction on Lake George, effective immediately.
Following the announcement of the remove of the “No Wake” restriction on four Blue Earth County Lakes Thursday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding the water levels on Lake George. After reassessing the lake level, the determination was made to reinstate the “No Wake” restriction.
