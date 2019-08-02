Power of Produce program promoting healthy food

OLD TOWN MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new feature at the farmers’ market at the Hub in Old Town Mankato is all thanks to Roots, Shoots and Boots and their sponsors.
Roots, Shoots and Boots is a food network in the Mankato and North Mankato area working to make sure everyone has access to healthy food.
Thanks to a donation from the River Valley Master Gardeners, their newest adventure in the Power of Produce program provides more than crafts.
Now, kids ages two to 12 receive tickets that can be used to purchase two dollars worth of produce.
“We know that children are more invested in eating fresh produce if they have a chance to pick it out and go grocery shopping and they’re more willing to try it and eat it and sample, so it’s a great experience and this is a low risk way of trying out new fruits and vegetables for young kids,” said Kelly Kunkel, an extension educator for the University of Minnesota Extension.
The farmers’ market is open at the Hub Food Park every Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the Power of Produce program will continue through the month of August at the market from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
