River Rock Coffee, a caffeine addition to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A coffee shop in St. Peter is adding another location in Mankato.
River Rock is setting up shop on the corner of Warren and S. Front Street.
The owners plan to open the Mankato location with a soft open in mid-August and a grand opening before Minnesota State University starts fall classes.
“I mean it’s so lovely to have that outdoor patio space again, something that we once had in St. Peter and we love to grow herbs and use that to garnish our lemonades and iced teas and it’s going to be a wonderful little spot, and yes, hopefully lots of people will see that we’re here and be curious and stop in,” said River Rock Coffee co-owner, Katie Aho.
The Mankato location will have its own unique additions including pour over coffee and a larger variety of the artisan breads baked at River Rock Kitchen and Baking Company in St. Peter.
