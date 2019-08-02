Senators Frentz and Draheim give summer legislative updates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senators Nick Frentz and Rich Draheim sat down with KEYC News 12 this week to talk about their summer priorities and what they are prioritizing for next session.
For Sen. Nick Frentz, a bonding bill and transportation are his top interests.
“I’m also hoping that we’ll see a bonding bill next session that allows local projects like the state security hospital to be finished and also do things like water infrastructure and other projects that help us around here," he said.
He said he also wants to support those who work.
“That includes supporting wages. It includes childcare. It includes paid family leave, things that people tell us that they want,” he said.
Over the summer, Frentz said he is meeting with constituents and those in different fields like agriculture.
“Well I think we have agriculture concerned about commodity prices, so we want to continue to support farming. We want to continue to be a good place to do business. We want southern Minnesota to thrive," he said.
Sen. Rich Draheim says housing is one of his priorities this summer.
“I’m working with the Department of Commerce on some real estate issues. We meet every month, and then I’m chairing a committee on housing," Draheim said.
His committee’s first meeting is August 13th.
Draheim said his committee will look at zoning, building code, density and material and labor costs.
“Why have home prices, you know, almost doubled I guess in the last ten to 15 years is I guess one of the big questions I have,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.