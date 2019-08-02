Six dead in fatal car crash on I-90 near Eyota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the lives of six people on Interstate 90 near Eyota.
According to preliminary reports, early this morning a vehicle being driven westbound was struck by another car going the wrong way on the highway.
Each car had three occupants, there were no survivors.
State Patrol is trying to determine why the one vehicle was driving the wrong direction.
No information is available on the deceased, more information will be released.
Officials says I-90 has reopened.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.