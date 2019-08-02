Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors can expect construction along I-90 across Minnesota

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Motorists who are traveling across Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter several construction work zones, but no detours along their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
There are a series of pavement and bridge repairs on Interstate 90 from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border.
Travelers will encounter single lane traffic and lane changes during the construction work.
Maps of the construction zones across southern Minnesota can be found below or on MnDOT’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.