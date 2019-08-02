This week’s Pick of the Litter - Justice

By KEYC Online Staff | August 2, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 1:01 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday for this week’s Pick of the Litter.

Justice is a 4-month-old kitten who is very playful and would be great in any home, especially one with a friend to play with.

There are many kittens like Justice at the shelter up for adoption. The shelter is also seeking donations to [urchase food and supplies for the shelter.

If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Justice, or getting involved with the shelter, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.

