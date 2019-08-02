MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday for this week’s Pick of the Litter.
Justice is a 4-month-old kitten who is very playful and would be great in any home, especially one with a friend to play with.
There are many kittens like Justice at the shelter up for adoption. The shelter is also seeking donations to [urchase food and supplies for the shelter.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Justice, or getting involved with the shelter, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
