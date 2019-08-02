Zonta Club of Mankato celebrating 45 years of empowering women

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Johanna George with the Zonta Club of Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their 45th anniversary, as well as upcoming fundraisers this month.
The Zonta Club promotes women empowerment in the Mankato area by providing education, service, advocacy, local and international contributions, scholarship offerings.
The international Zonta Club has just had its 100 year anniversary, and the annual fashion show at Zonta Club of Mankato will celebrate that history. the fashion show is a fundraiser that shows off the locally owned boutiques and clothing stores in Mankato. The event will be held at the Country Inn and Suites, on Thursday, September 26.
To learn more visit their website at http://www.zontamankato.org/
