Kids test their knowledge in Battle of the Books

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of local kids competed Saturday in the Battle of the Books, a book trivia competition for tweens and teens.
The kids were given four books to read earlier this summer.
They then answered questions about the books Saturday in groups of four at the St. Peter Community Center.
For the teen competition, the groups were given a minute to write down their answers.
Spelling did count, and questions got harder as the competition progressed.
“It’s just been fun overall to read the books and study together and then come here and compete together," said Sierra Geistfeld with a group called The Truman Group.
Each member of the winning team in the teen competition got a $100 Amazon gift card.
Winning members of the tween competition got a $25 gift card.
