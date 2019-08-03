Legacy Run makes a stop at Saint Peter Legion Post 37

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - 45 bikers arrived at the Saint Peter Legion Post 37 And 56 continued on for this year’s Legacy Run.
Every year, American Legion riders make their way across the state to raise money for the Minnesota Legacy Scholarship Fund.
“It’s very exciting to have this kind of participation and an event of such magnitude stopping here at our Post as a station,” Saint Peter Legion Post 37 David Arpin said.
Saint Peter was the 3rd of 11 stops where bikers shared greetings and enjoyed some food.
“It was incredible, just to watch all of them show up. For a big state program to show up like that in small town America, for me, is nothing short of impressive,” director of Saint Peter Legion Post 37 Dave Street said.
According to the American Legion, an estimated 11,000 children have lost a parent in war, and that number is rising.
The scholarship fund ensures some of those children in single–parent households can receive a post–secondary education.
“They have so far raised over $17,000 from the time they left here and it’s promising to be a good turnout. They are shooting for over a million dollars in donations this year,” Street said.
The funds raised will add to their $20 million goal set for the American Legacy Scholarship.
Next August the Saint Peter chapter will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the legion is eager to continue giving back to the community.
“Having our newly formed American Legion Riders is just another aspect for us to outreach into the community,” Arpin said.
In the end, it’s veterans helping veterans what the American Legion is all about.
