Mankato man aims to become Pokemon CEO by 2038

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big dream, but 23-year-old Nicholas Quevedo is working every day to make it a reality.
“In the year 2038, I dream of becoming the Pokemon company chief executive officer," he said.
It’s a dream that started seven years ago.
“I’ve always wanted to work for Pokemon, for about seven years. When I said the CEO it started picking up steam because it’s a more specific position,” he said.
He soon started taking concrete steps to get there.
“So I started networking and meeting with executives and learning how to be a leader. And, I had the opportunity to live in Japan, so I went abroad. And I carried this little broken clock here. And this clock I carried everywhere I went for 123 days while I was in Japan,” he said.
Each signature on the clock represents someone who helped him move closer to his dream.
The mayor of Rochester’s signature is included.
His first clock collected so many signatures, he decided to start a second one.
His work isn’t stopping there.
“Last month I had an interview at Harvard University for my master’s degree. This week I had my first chat with Stanford for their MBA program," he said.
Quevedo said working toward his dream helped him gain a passion for academics.
“I had issues in high school. I had this big battle with depression. I wasn’t too well in my academics. So since I said I wanted to be the CEO, I had to start stepping up my game,” he said.
Quevedo’s top school choice is Stanford University, and he said he was in tears of joy when he visited the school to see if he was a good fit.
He also gave advice for others looking to follow their goals.
“The best advice I’ve gotten from this entire project was from my Japanese professors in Japan is scream your dream. If you have a dream and you are quiet about it, no one is going to be able to help you," he said.
