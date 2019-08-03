Mankato West student receives All-State Orchestra opportunity for second year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another area student has been selected to showcase their musical talents, this time in the All-State Orchestra.
Mankato West 11th grader Jade Ziegler has been playing the violin for five years.
Through hours of practice, she was accepted as an All-State musician for the second year and heads off to camp in Minneapolis soon.
“I leave Sunday for it. We just play and play and play all day long and we get to make friends. The next, February, I think it’s the second weekend we have a concert up there," Ziegler said.
Ziegler recently returned from a group trip to Germany, Austria and Italy sight-seeing and performing along the way.
“It was different. A lot of the other places we went, in the cathedral, it was echo-y. So it kind of changed stuff and made it sound different," Ziegler added.
Ziegler is one of 560 students who auditioned and were selected for All-State.
