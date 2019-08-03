2nd annual ride united raises money for 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event was set to raise awareness for the Greater Mankato Area United Way 2020 campaign.
Riders had breakfast in the morning at Spinners and rode through United Way's service areas, which led to a parade over Veterans Memorial Bridge and finished at Mankato's RibFest.
Owner of Spinners and a rider herself, Sandra Oachs, says involving the motorcycle community is valuable.
“When you get a group of riders together, it makes a really big impact when you drive by and see all these people riding together, it’s very interesting and your like ‘What are they doing?’ Where are they going?' and I think with such a large impact it makes a lot of conversation happen,” Oachs said.
All proceeds went towards United Way’s $2,060,000 fundraising goal, which they hope to reach by October.
